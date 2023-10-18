Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James Roguski: Deep Dive on WHO Plot to Take Over the World!
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
352 Subscribers
65 views
Published a day ago

James Roguski discusses the plot to take over all nations through a framework convention and how the core issue stems from the 1969 World Health Assembly (WHA) and the illegitimate manner in which the International Health Regulations (IHR) were passed. He describes the stealth techniques and Delphi method used by various actors who are attempting to ram through totalitarian legislation all the while violating international law. He still holds out hope some leaders will reject the upcoming IHR amendments but the onus is now on citizens to pressure their governments to put a stop to this.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem


Websites

Substack https://jamesroguski.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/jamesroguski


About James Roguski

James Roguski who is an author, researcher, activist, and natural health advocate. He specializes in researching highly complex issues and translating data into simple language that is easily understood to facilitate action.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
united nationswhopandemicworld governmentihrcovidtedrosgreat resetvaccine passports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket