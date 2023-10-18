James Roguski: Deep Dive on WHO Plot to Take Over the World!

James Roguski discusses the plot to take over all nations through a framework convention and how the core issue stems from the 1969 World Health Assembly (WHA) and the illegitimate manner in which the International Health Regulations (IHR) were passed. He describes the stealth techniques and Delphi method used by various actors who are attempting to ram through totalitarian legislation all the while violating international law. He still holds out hope some leaders will reject the upcoming IHR amendments but the onus is now on citizens to pressure their governments to put a stop to this.
Websites
Substack https://jamesroguski.substack.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/jamesroguski
About James Roguski
James Roguski who is an author, researcher, activist, and natural health advocate. He specializes in researching highly complex issues and translating data into simple language that is easily understood to facilitate action.
