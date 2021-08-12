Dr. Simone Gold Talks About Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)

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Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors talks about Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) a cheap drug (along with Zinc) that costs pennies and effectively treats COVID in the early stages – How it’s been around for over 60 years with Billions of doses given out, How it WAS available over the counter in France until January 2020 – then suddenly removed from sale and how medical studies were conducted using known fatal doses of HCQ in order to kill the patients in the medical studies to make HCQ look dangerous.