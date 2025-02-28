Fighters Megamix (1996, Saturn)

Fighters Megamix (ファイターズメガミックス) is a fighting game developed by Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia) and Brazialian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).



Fighter Megamix is a 3D fighting game incorporating fighters from various Sega games, mostly from Virtua Fighter and Fighting Vipers, but also from Virtua Fighter Kids, Sonic the Fighters and Virtua Cop.

The game has a normal single player mode, a survival mode, a two player vs. mode, a training mode and a team battle mode. In team battle, you choose a number of characters and fight against a group of the same size controled by the CPU or a second player. You start with the first character and fight a one-round match against each character of the other group. Your health is not restored after a fight. If you loose a fight, you continue with the next character you chose.

The game lets you choose between Fighting Vipers style or Virtua Fighter style controls. You have a block, a punch and a kick, and the ability to evade on the third axis.

The normal single player mode has not a random series of fights. You choose one of up to 9 courses. Each course has a fixed series of 7 fights. At the beginning, only four courses are available. By beating course, you unlock both new courses and new characters. The game has a roster of 32 characters altogether.

