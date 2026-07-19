Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan took the hardest blow so far!

Video from inside and outside Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, as two lightning-fast Iranian missile impacts struck the US-operated base in Azraq Jordan, on the night of July 17, 2026, causing casualties among the military. These ballistic missiles that targeted the base felt much lighter than those of the previous nights, with almost no one even attempting to intercept them using air defense systems. IRGC itself stated that it had targeted the US air base for the second time on the night of July 17-18. Footage by a US soldier shows their shock as the missiles struck part of the base, where the US military was defending a consequence of the war it started. The impact locations inside the base have been geographically located. The impacts show the first and second impacts close together, where the impact killed two or three, as one remains unknown, and injured several others, some of whom are not expected to survive. This is right on the NASA FIRMS site detecting a large fire on the night of the retaliatory attack, where accommodations and fighter jets in the area.

Iranian media released high-resolution satellite images of the destroyed aircraft hangar at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, with extensive damage to other shelters nearby. This is likely the site where the F-15E Strike Eagle was destroyed, and several other manned and unmanned aircraft sustained varying degrees of damage. Several Telegram channels also stated that an F-15 was destroyed during the Iranian attack on the base. On July 19, The New York Times reported in an article that several military helicopters had been hit by Iranian missile and drone attacks carried out in recent days against the air base. It may be too early to draw conclusions, but Iranian retaliatory strikes appear to have deterred the US from continuing this risky war. Or, at worst, Iran has damaged so many US military infrastructures that it is disrupting the US activities in the Arab region during its aggression on Iran.

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