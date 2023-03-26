A False Religion : Jehovah's Witnesses 2017 Documentary

This video producer wants to share the Satanic Cult of Jehovah's Witnesses. Popularity is 792,316 views on Mar 6, 2016. Before I dive into the topic head on I want everyone to know that the Watchtower is commonly known as the Jehovah's Witnesses. The origin of the JWs along with the Seventh Day Adventist began in Brooklyn, NY in 1908. Founders are Charles Russell and Ellen G. White They all go back to something like the Millerite Movement, the end is near. The Millerite Movement was established by William Miller who firmly believed that Jesus Christ would return in the year of 1843 and shortly thereafter Armageddon would begin. When He didn't return it was further recalculated to 1844. When He didn't return, it was known as the great disappointment. It led to countless acts of violence by the Millerites, the burning of churches and even murder. Mirrored.



