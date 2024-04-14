Create New Account
🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: Impacts in the Ramon airbase near Eilat, in southern Israel, which is protected by patriot defense systems
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Source @Intel Slava Z

ramon airbasenear eilatiranian missile impacts

