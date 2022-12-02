Christian Meditation, Is That Really God's Voice?

As the world becomes crazier by the day, more and more people are looking for a way to let the stress go. Many people, including Christians, are engaging in types of meditation. What most don't realize is that there are dangers that lie under the surface of this seemingly benign practice. In this video, we discuss those dangers and deceptions.
