Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christian Meditation, Is That Really God's Voice?
31 views
channel image
Last Day Deceptions
Published Yesterday |

As the world becomes crazier by the day, more and more people are looking for a way to let the stress go. Many people, including Christians, are engaging in types of meditation. What most don't realize is that there are dangers that lie under the surface of this seemingly benign practice. In this video, we discuss those dangers and deceptions.

#yoga , #meditation , #christian , #worship , #hindu


https://www.lastdaydeceptions.com/
 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087373616372

https://twitter.com/LDDeceptions


Keywords
conspiracy theoriesgodjesushealingmeditationprayerdivinationsdamedicinespiritgenesishomeopathyworshipself improvementtcmbuddhismhinduismtaoismayurvedatranscendental meditationchiropractic medicine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket