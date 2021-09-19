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What Really Happened In The Garden Of Eden?
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54 views • September 19, 2021
Our first ancestors were Adam and Eve created by God and placed in the Garden of Eden. Everything was perfect for them, and their only restriction was never to eat the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Eve succumbed and ate the fruit and persuaded Adam to eat also. When God found out he kicked them out of the Garden of Eden, and prevented them from eating the fruit of the Tree of Life ever again. This video looks at what really happened in the Garden to Adam and Eve. Their decisions changed all of our lives from that point on.
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