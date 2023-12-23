Russian artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions, Novomikhailovka.
Russia warns US of breakdown in diplomatic relations
🔹Russia says it may decide to cut diplomatic relations with the United States “completely” if Washington confiscates the billions of dollars’ worth of Russian foreign assets held in US financial institutions to assist Ukraine in the war.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/12/22/716842/russia-breakdown-diplomatic-relations
