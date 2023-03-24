Gareth Icke Tonight - How Can We Fight Back?

Gareth Icke Tonight
March 23, 2023
Tonight on the show Gareth speaks with Dutch activist Willem Engel about his ongoing court case against the Netherlands government. Common Law expert William Keyte is in the studio to break down the myth of statute law. Broadcaster Patrick Henningsen is on the line to highlight the danger of sending nuclear-based weapons to Ukraine. This plus reporter Lewis Brackpool's segment on Ulez and Alice the Journalist is here with this week's lie detector.
THANK YOU for taking the time to visit Ickonic.com, we're thrilled to see you!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wc5CJTvLY7cZ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.