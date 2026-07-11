It Was Never About Equality

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This Is What Feminism Actually Created
* The stated goal was equality, but the outcomes tell a very different story.
* Social and cultural shifts tied to feminism have produced results that don’t match the original promise.
* The reality looks nothing like the pitch.
The full episode is linked below.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (11 July 2026)