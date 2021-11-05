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Pro Athlete Kyle Warner's Vaccine Injuries
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52 views • November 05, 2021
Kyle Warner, a 29-year-old professional mountain bike racer, developed pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis following his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. About two weeks after the shot, Warner experienced extremely elevated heart rates; an ER doctor refused to believe it was an adverse reaction to the jab and instead blamed it on a “psychotic episode”. After visiting another hospital due to more heart trouble, Warner was referred to a cardiologist who diagnosed him with pericarditis, an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. For four months now, Warner has been so ill that he hasn’t been able to work or ride a bike; even mental exertion can cause him to relapse physically. At the Real, Not Rare rally held in Washington, D.C., Warner spoke before politicians to make a difference in the support level for vaccine-injured people — which is nonexistent in the U.S. — and voice opposition to vaccine mandates; “I believe where there is risk, there needs to be choice,” he said.
Useful links as discussed in this video,
https://www.react19.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aebtcTi7EaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4eegkSVzV56kTrSpvL6BKQ
Rally in DC next month
https://www.realnotrare.com
Messages from Kyle
Also a lot of people have been asking about my supplements and Ivermectin. Here are some good studies on the benefits.
Ivermectin - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32871846/
Star Anise / Flavonoids - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8271800/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7inaTiDKaU, https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/05/elite-athlete-explains-vaccine-injury.aspx
Useful links as discussed in this video,
https://www.react19.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aebtcTi7EaA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4eegkSVzV56kTrSpvL6BKQ
Rally in DC next month
https://www.realnotrare.com
Messages from Kyle
Also a lot of people have been asking about my supplements and Ivermectin. Here are some good studies on the benefits.
Ivermectin - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32871846/
Star Anise / Flavonoids - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8271800/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7inaTiDKaU, https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/05/elite-athlete-explains-vaccine-injury.aspx
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