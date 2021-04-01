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HISTORY OF BERBÈRES documentary (IMPORTANT secrets) (MORE in my WEBSITE ! )
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23 views • April 01, 2021
HISTORY OF BERBÈRES documentary (IMPORTANT secrets) (MORE in my WEBSITE ! )
Tags : berbere,berberes,amazaigh,fr,algerie,algeria,secret,verite,research resalts,important, , PLEASE NOTICE ALSO MY WEBSITE ON PAPER : An CONGRATUALTIONS http://www.brighteaon.com TEAM , erikdp1956 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3zli7RMzxs , PLEASE download THE YouTube-VIDEO to add some Subtitleing in ONTHER LANGUAGES , to UPLOAD later FOR EXEMPLE - to YouTube - OR - www.vimeo.com , www.brighteon.com , etc , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] , RECENT https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/d/d-9-11-related-documentary-2001 , COPY + PAST , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage , -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20160207-cheikh-anta-diop-grand-defenseur-histoire-africaine-unesco-anniversaire-mort ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Tags : berbere,berberes,amazaigh,fr,algerie,algeria,secret,verite,research resalts,important, , PLEASE NOTICE ALSO MY WEBSITE ON PAPER : An CONGRATUALTIONS http://www.brighteaon.com TEAM , erikdp1956 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3zli7RMzxs , PLEASE download THE YouTube-VIDEO to add some Subtitleing in ONTHER LANGUAGES , to UPLOAD later FOR EXEMPLE - to YouTube - OR - www.vimeo.com , www.brighteon.com , etc , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] , RECENT https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/d/d-9-11-related-documentary-2001 , COPY + PAST , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage , -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20160207-cheikh-anta-diop-grand-defenseur-histoire-africaine-unesco-anniversaire-mort ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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