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THE DOME
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147 views • December 02, 2019
Everyone but us, our 5 generations, EVERYONE knew that the Earth is an enclosed system, a dome, a creation. Only in the past 50 or so years have we been reprogrammed to believe that we are an accident, that happened out of nothing, that we “evolved”. Clearly this is not what we perceive with our senses. We have been altered to believe and defend this lie.
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