Chinese Invasion of Southern Border Accelerates, Thousands Enter, Busloads Sent to Sanctuary Cities

- Chinese migrants are entering the United States on foot at the southern border. Almost all are desperate, seeking a better life for themselves and their children. Some, however, are coming to commit acts of sabotage. Chinese nationals are flying to Ecuador, which permits them to enter visa-free. They then make their way to the southern edge of the Darien Gap, about 66 miles of jungle separating Colombia and Panama. The migrants cross the natural barrier on foot, and once safely on the north side continue the journey to America, often by bus.
Some Chinese migrants are poor. Many, however, are middle-class. They can afford to pay $35,000 each to Mexican cartels to be smuggled into America.
"It's like an animal stampede before an earthquake," said "Sam," a Chinese migrant who crossed into America first in February at Brownsville, Texas, to Axios.
China's Saboteurs Are Coming to America
