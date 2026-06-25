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BIG MIKE EXPOSED: The UFC Bombshell That Exposed the Obama Deception
JMC Broadcasting
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BIG MIKE EXPOSED: The UFC Bombshell That Exposed the Obama Deception


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7bo5du-the-cage-the-crown-and-the-old-worlds-last-ritual.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


"He said it. A UFC fighter on the White House lawn, in front of millions: 'Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?' The media scrambled. Dana White refuted. But the president? Not a word. And not a single lawsuit has been filed."


In this explosive analysis, Riccardo Bosi and John Michael Chambers dissect the bombshell that dropped at UFC 250—the moment a fighter went off-script to expose the most audacious deception in modern political history. Was it a non-sequitur? An accident? Or a perfectly staged, perfectly timed delivery designed to land the final blow against the old order?


Bosi argues the latter. The fighter had a script. He ignored it. He went straight to "big Mike"—a reference President Trump himself used publicly in a 2019 Twitter exchange. Michelle Obama, as First Lady, has every legal right to sue for defamation. She hasn't. Because a lawsuit would require discovery. And discovery would require proof.


The deception runs deeper than any single revelation. Bosi calls it the erosion of trust—the foundation of every relationship. The Obama years were built on lies: Obama's Kenyan heritage, his homosexuality, the normalization of a man pretending to be First Lady.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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