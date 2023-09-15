Create New Account
Todd Callender: Gov’t Will Trigger Deadly MARBURG Pandemic With 5G… Covid Was a Trial Run
Man in America | Todd Callender: Gov’t Will Trigger Deadly MARBURG Pandemic With 5G… Covid Was a Trial Run


Join me for an important discussion with attorney Todd Callender.

The Role of Law Enforcement in Public Health Emergencies (PDF)

https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/bja/214333.pdf


Marburg Declaration, Dec. 2020 Fed Register (PDF)

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-12-09/pdf/2020-26972.pdf


