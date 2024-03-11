Create New Account
WHAT?! Biden APOLOGIZES for Calling Laken Riley’s Alleged Murderer “ILLEGAL”
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 11, 2024


President Biden made a big apology related to his mention of Laken Riley and her alleged murderer during his 2024 State of the Union address. But the apology wasn’t for calling Laken “Lincoln.” He instead apologized to the illegal immigrant accused of killing her for calling him “an illegal.” “When did we start worrying about the feelings of the killer,” Glenn asks. Glenn also looks back at how Democrats used to talk about illegal immigrants, and the difference is shocking …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjXFqK0tHo0


Keywords
state of the unionpresidentmurdererbidenillegal immigrant2024illegalglenn beckapologizeslaken riley

