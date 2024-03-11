WHAT?! Biden APOLOGIZES for Calling Laken Riley’s Alleged Murderer “ILLEGAL”

Glenn Beck





Mar 11, 2024





President Biden made a big apology related to his mention of Laken Riley and her alleged murderer during his 2024 State of the Union address. But the apology wasn’t for calling Laken “Lincoln.” He instead apologized to the illegal immigrant accused of killing her for calling him “an illegal.” “When did we start worrying about the feelings of the killer,” Glenn asks. Glenn also looks back at how Democrats used to talk about illegal immigrants, and the difference is shocking …





