BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inspecteur Banaan en de ontvoering van Mabella (1993, PC). part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 months ago

So much work for a phone call.

Inspecteur Banaan en de ontvoering van Mabella ("Inspector Banana and the kidnapping of Mabella")is a point-and-click adeventure game developed by Dutch company Torpedo Software and published by Dutch company Davilex. It was probably only released in Dutch language.

The famous - and controversial - pop singer Mabella has been kidnapped upon arrival in Amsterdam. Inspector Banaan from Amsterdam Police is ordered to solve the case as fast as possible.

The game uses an interface similar to Sierra's SCI adventures. Unlike Sierra games, you have a feature that the game indicates when the cursor is over an usable object. While the characters are drawn cartoons, the backgrounds consist of photos of real-life locations in Amsterdam.

Keywords
adventure gametorpedo softwaredavilex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy