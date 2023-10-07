Create New Account
Biden, Inc. [2022 - Tucker Carlson]
divideetimpera
Published 12 hours ago

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt24246702 https://www.imdb.com/title/tt24246724


E01 - 00:00:00

E02 - 00:24:12


E01 - The money

How did "middle class Joe," who's spent five decades as a public servant, and his family amass a massive personal fortune? We survey the lengths the Biden family has gone to enrich themselves at the expense of our country.


E02 - The coverup

This shocking episode details how the FBI, the CIA, the media, and the tech companies covered-up Joe Biden and his family's business practices and changed the course of history.

Keywords
trumppoliticscorruptionamericafamilypowermoneychinapotusgovernmentjoe bidenusabidenhunter bidenukrainecocainehuntercrackhookersjim biden

