Biden, Inc. [2022 - Tucker Carlson]

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt24246702 https://www.imdb.com/title/tt24246724
E01 - 00:00:00
E02 - 00:24:12
E01 - The money
How did "middle class Joe," who's spent five decades as a public servant, and his family amass a massive personal fortune? We survey the lengths the Biden family has gone to enrich themselves at the expense of our country.
E02 - The coverup
This shocking episode details how the FBI, the CIA, the media, and the tech companies covered-up Joe Biden and his family's business practices and changed the course of history.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.