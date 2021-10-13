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FDA Bait And Switch Confirmed, Lock And Load
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902 views • October 13, 2021
I waited to really talk about this because I wasn't sure if it was true but it appears to be. They're planning on giving you a shot one way or the other and for a long time, decades.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/approved-version-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-still-not-available-us
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/?sh=9ee1c0664a16
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/approved-version-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-still-not-available-us
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/?sh=9ee1c0664a16
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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