Historic Discoveries in Cochin Hebrew New Testament: Yeshua Speaks Hebrew!!!

Taking a look at the Hebrew Matthew and Hebrew Mark from Cochin India. This manuscript has a large number for first century markers to suggest this is coming from a Hebrew original source. We have started translating it and came across this amazing find and we couldn't wait to put this out. We hope you enjoy!





Big thanks to Janice Baca for your work translating the Cochin Hebrew Matthew! You can check out her work on Academia.edu with her work on the Hebrew Revelation.

https://www.academia.edu/119756514/Cochin_Hebrew_Revelation_MS_Oo_1_16_Translation_With_Late_2nd_Temple_Hebrew





Thank you Dr. Roy Blizzard for all your work that inspired so many to go seeking for Hebrew Gospels.





Big thanks to Kurt Sutton for donating the images of the Cochin collection. Great Photos buddy!





Big thanks to Jonathan Meyer for your work transcribing and editing! Couldn't do it without you!





God bless.