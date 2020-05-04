Resistance To Lockdown Builds - Coronavirus Tyrants Losing Their Grip

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From Maine to California, Americans are defying government officials and reclaiming their First Amendment rights to assemble and protest. They are opening their businesses up in open defiance of the authoritarian political leaders. The resistance is building and thankfully remains (mostly) peaceful. How long until the dam breaks and the lockdown regime comes crashing down?
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