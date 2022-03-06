X22 Spotlight: Dr. Zelenko - The [DS] Did Not Reach Their Goal, There is Hope for Those Who Received The Death Jab

Dr. Zelenko - The [DS] Did Not Reach Their Goal, There is Hope for Those Who Received the Death Jab



Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience. Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide. Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko begins the conversation explaining that the death jab will have medical problems because the death jab was not a vaccine, it was to reduce the population and the [DS]/Big Pharma fell short of their goal. But there is hope, those who received the death jab have the ability to shield or maybe even reverse what was given to them.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.