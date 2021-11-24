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COVID Medical Tyranny Programming World Painted Blood by Slayer Video Analysis
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103 views • November 24, 2021
This is a lyrical analysis of the song World Painted Blood by Slayer.
Lyrics:
Disease spreading death, entire population dies
Dead before you're born, massive suicide
Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now
Poison in your veins, global genocide
Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins
Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide
Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires
God is laughing hard, man has gone insane
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
Tip the human scale, follow revelations plan
It must come to pass, secret shadows lie
Blue print haunting dreams in which manipulation wins
Speak no hidden fears, religion neutralized
Emerged from the dark, sadist mercenary ride
Realm of this world, godless messengers
Sickless, mindless hate becoming evolution's cure
Planets usher in alignment, God has died
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
God send death, watch it bleed, justified
Manufactured lives born in Hell
Angels fall, wings on fire, crucified
Terrorizing man, burn the world
Reflecting eyes, sickle swings, wave of blood
Suicidal mind from the start
Endless pain, open wounds, slit the throat
Radiation child seeks the throne
Strafing down demigods certain death
Coming from the stars, lord of all
Dark rift rise, flourish life, perish man
We destroy ourselves, cease to live
Children's blood feed the dead sea of flesh
Catastrophic fall, rest in Hell
Flaming corpse, screaming eyes, watch it die
Walk among the dead, pick your grave
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Satan's hand begins the end and frees the world forever
Gomorrah's dream to live in sin has reached its critical mass
Man himself has become God and laughs at his destruction
In which we trust a secret government is now in total collapse
Disease spreading death, entire population dies
Dead before you're born, massive suicide
Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now
Poison in your veins, global genocide
Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins
Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide
Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires
God is laughing hard, man has gone insane
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood, welcoming our death
Lyrics:
Disease spreading death, entire population dies
Dead before you're born, massive suicide
Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now
Poison in your veins, global genocide
Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins
Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide
Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires
God is laughing hard, man has gone insane
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
Tip the human scale, follow revelations plan
It must come to pass, secret shadows lie
Blue print haunting dreams in which manipulation wins
Speak no hidden fears, religion neutralized
Emerged from the dark, sadist mercenary ride
Realm of this world, godless messengers
Sickless, mindless hate becoming evolution's cure
Planets usher in alignment, God has died
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
God send death, watch it bleed, justified
Manufactured lives born in Hell
Angels fall, wings on fire, crucified
Terrorizing man, burn the world
Reflecting eyes, sickle swings, wave of blood
Suicidal mind from the start
Endless pain, open wounds, slit the throat
Radiation child seeks the throne
Strafing down demigods certain death
Coming from the stars, lord of all
Dark rift rise, flourish life, perish man
We destroy ourselves, cease to live
Children's blood feed the dead sea of flesh
Catastrophic fall, rest in Hell
Flaming corpse, screaming eyes, watch it die
Walk among the dead, pick your grave
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Like a disease spreading death
Erasing your existence
Satan's hand begins the end and frees the world forever
Gomorrah's dream to live in sin has reached its critical mass
Man himself has become God and laughs at his destruction
In which we trust a secret government is now in total collapse
Disease spreading death, entire population dies
Dead before you're born, massive suicide
Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now
Poison in your veins, global genocide
Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins
Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide
Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires
God is laughing hard, man has gone insane
World painted blood
No sanctuary
World painted blood
No sanctuary
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague
Signs of disease, rivers red, blood, welcoming our death
Keywords
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