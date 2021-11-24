COVID Medical Tyranny Programming World Painted Blood by Slayer Video Analysis

This is a lyrical analysis of the song World Painted Blood by Slayer.



Lyrics:





Disease spreading death, entire population dies

Dead before you're born, massive suicide

Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now

Poison in your veins, global genocide

Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins

Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide

Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires

God is laughing hard, man has gone insane

World painted blood

No sanctuary

World painted blood

No sanctuary

Tip the human scale, follow revelations plan

It must come to pass, secret shadows lie

Blue print haunting dreams in which manipulation wins

Speak no hidden fears, religion neutralized

Emerged from the dark, sadist mercenary ride

Realm of this world, godless messengers

Sickless, mindless hate becoming evolution's cure

Planets usher in alignment, God has died

World painted blood

No sanctuary

World painted blood

No sanctuary

God send death, watch it bleed, justified

Manufactured lives born in Hell

Angels fall, wings on fire, crucified

Terrorizing man, burn the world

Reflecting eyes, sickle swings, wave of blood

Suicidal mind from the start

Endless pain, open wounds, slit the throat

Radiation child seeks the throne

Strafing down demigods certain death

Coming from the stars, lord of all

Dark rift rise, flourish life, perish man

We destroy ourselves, cease to live

Children's blood feed the dead sea of flesh

Catastrophic fall, rest in Hell

Flaming corpse, screaming eyes, watch it die

Walk among the dead, pick your grave

Like a disease spreading death

Erasing your existence

Like a disease spreading death

Erasing your existence

Like a disease spreading death

Erasing your existence

Like a disease spreading death

Erasing your existence

Satan's hand begins the end and frees the world forever

Gomorrah's dream to live in sin has reached its critical mass

Man himself has become God and laughs at his destruction

In which we trust a secret government is now in total collapse

Disease spreading death, entire population dies

Dead before you're born, massive suicide

Vicious game of fear, it's all extermination now

Poison in your veins, global genocide

Slaughter governs law, the apocalypse begins

Pain becomes the norm, seeking homicide

Beware the coming storm that starts illuminating fires

God is laughing hard, man has gone insane

World painted blood

No sanctuary

World painted blood

No sanctuary

Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague

Signs of disease, rivers red, blood in ice, plague

Signs of disease, rivers red, blood, welcoming our death