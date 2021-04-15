Grant From NIH to WIV Was Never Reviewed by NIH Oversight Board

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4/6/2021 The US government granted $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for research into bat-based coronaviruses through a nonprofit group called the EcoHealth Alliance, which studies the bat coronaviruses. Now the president of EcoHealth is none other than Peter Daszak.