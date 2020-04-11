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china: diabolic world domination vs. God's creation
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12 views • April 11, 2020
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a great talk with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber about falun dafa, forced organ harvesting and the nasty red dragon from the east.
Rabbi's Condemn the Persecution of Falun Gong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23E6ZRMI9ww
What is Falun Gong and why its brutally outlawed in China:
https://faluninfo.net/what-is-falun-gong-falun-dafa/
http://faluninfo.net/why-persecution/
Forced Organ Harvesting in China CONFIRMED Evidence Sites:
http://www.stoporganharvesting.org/
https://endtransplantabuse.org/
The Kilgour Matas Report Confirming the irrefutable evidence:
https://dafoh.org/unethical-organ-harvesting/evidence/matas-kilour-report/
The Coalition Roundtable: Proven Evidence of the Crime against Humanity
Watch the Series: http://endorganpillaging.org/rt2017/
On the 17th June, 2019, the China Tribunal delivered its Final Judgement and Summary Report:
https://chinatribunal.com/final-judgement-report/
17 years investigating, and I recently sat down with leading investigators in the UK’s Parliament, found here.
My death threat:
https://www.videoasis.com/student-recalls-death-threat-received-for-being-a-good-samaritan-i-feel-chilled-to-the-bone_36779.html
the award winning 10 minute documentary:
https://youtu.be/KiP-5MfA1Mk
Hard to believe Documentary: Winner of 18 awards:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR5o43zZSiA&t=5s
a great talk with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber about falun dafa, forced organ harvesting and the nasty red dragon from the east.
Rabbi's Condemn the Persecution of Falun Gong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23E6ZRMI9ww
What is Falun Gong and why its brutally outlawed in China:
https://faluninfo.net/what-is-falun-gong-falun-dafa/
http://faluninfo.net/why-persecution/
Forced Organ Harvesting in China CONFIRMED Evidence Sites:
http://www.stoporganharvesting.org/
https://endtransplantabuse.org/
The Kilgour Matas Report Confirming the irrefutable evidence:
https://dafoh.org/unethical-organ-harvesting/evidence/matas-kilour-report/
The Coalition Roundtable: Proven Evidence of the Crime against Humanity
Watch the Series: http://endorganpillaging.org/rt2017/
On the 17th June, 2019, the China Tribunal delivered its Final Judgement and Summary Report:
https://chinatribunal.com/final-judgement-report/
17 years investigating, and I recently sat down with leading investigators in the UK’s Parliament, found here.
My death threat:
https://www.videoasis.com/student-recalls-death-threat-received-for-being-a-good-samaritan-i-feel-chilled-to-the-bone_36779.html
the award winning 10 minute documentary:
https://youtu.be/KiP-5MfA1Mk
Hard to believe Documentary: Winner of 18 awards:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR5o43zZSiA&t=5s
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