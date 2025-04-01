BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Natto is not nattokinase
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )Natto is not nattokinase and Nattokin Plus, which is what we recommend from Nutritional Frontiers, it has from plants all the other serrapeptidases, the bromelains and things.

So when it's isolated as a drug, it stabilizes. Natto is fermented soybean. And so in 1980 when nattokinase was made by a Japanese scientist, in 1980,

 he used it to stabilize the bond so that he could make it in a pill form, because natto and fermented soybeans, try eating them. They're disgusting, they're white, they're covered with... but this was another part of the deception, if you will, in this PowerPoint, because he showed fermented soybeans, and then he said, nattokinase.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - March 2025

Nattokin Plus: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/nattokin-plus-120.html

Miste Karlfeld, Health Freedom Idaho: https://healthfreedomidaho.com

