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choose your poison
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22 views • October 31, 2021
Top health official tells us to: "Choose your Poison ....what the ?? "
Careful what you say !
Proverbs 18:21 "Life and death are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit."
Careful what you say !
Proverbs 18:21 "Life and death are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit."
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