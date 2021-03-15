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Confronting Deep State Swamp Monsters: Solutions
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1590 views • March 15, 2021
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman interviews John Birch Society Executive Field Coordinator Evan Mulch about his recent action confronting Deep State swamp monster Richard Haass, president of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations. In addition to explaining a lot about the role of the CFR in the Deep State, Newman and Mulch talk about building relationships with elected officials and other leaders, always speaking the truth, and working in one's community to educate the electorate. Mulch encouraged activists to ask their legislators to allow them to represent the legislator on the CFR's ongoing webinar series seeking to recruit state and local officials into the Deep State's agenda.
📰Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-cfr-boss-haass-asked-about-new-world-order/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📰Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/deep-state-cfr-boss-haass-asked-about-new-world-order/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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