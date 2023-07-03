7/2/2023 2 Corinthians 10:3-5 We Are In A War Intro: Is world war III around the corner? Maybe but we are already in the last days battle for the souls of men and control of all things. Time is running out for this world. Time is running out for America. Our pride month now has become a summer of pride. Now some are even saying it the year of pride. We are in a war my friends for the soul of America and the world.

