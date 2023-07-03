7/2/2023 2 Corinthians 10:3-5 We Are In A War
Intro: Is
world war III around the corner? Maybe
but we are already in the last days battle for the souls of men and control of
all things. Time is running out for this
world. Time is running out for
America. Our pride month now has become
a summer of pride. Now some are even
saying it the year of pride. We are in a
war my friends for the soul of America and the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.