Free For All Friday! And Dr. John R. Lott Jr!

So much to cover Friday morning...47 planning massive Iranian assault (which we should not yet know about)...turncoat Republicans join Dems to stop transgender ban in Congress...AOC in the top spot for 2028 Dems?...and why Sophie Cunningham is the hero we need right now.



All that plus Dr. John R. Lott, with three great pieces of research this week:

-Passing the SAVE America Act

-Trump's immigration crackdown is saving lives

-Danger of Leftist platform of abolishing police and prisons

_________



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