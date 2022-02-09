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General Flynn & Kim Clement's Daughter (Donne's Clement) | The Time of Great Exposure Is Now!!!
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10944 views • February 09, 2022
Now is the time for the world to clearly see the evils of medical fraud, religious fraud, monetary fraud, mainstream media fraud and to lead people back to God.

Watch Kim Clement's Epic February 22nd 2014 Prophecy: https://youtu.be/Xqae12Otunk

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Klaus Schwab Explains Who He Controls:
https://rumble.com/vu4wjm-klaus-schwab-says-he-controls-religious-leaders-media-scientists-experts-et.html

Website:
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com

Learn More About Kim Clement’s and Donne's Clement Ministry Today At: www.KimClement.com

Learn More At:
www.ChadHVivas.com

Exposing Election Fraud
Medical Fraud
Religious Fraud
Monetary Fraud
Mainstream Media Fraud
Arts & Entertainment Fraud

The Truth About “Renting” Religious Leaders - https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content

Currency in Circulation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR

As a response to the 2008 crisis, under the Obama Administration, financial reform legislation named The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was passed in 2010. ... It will simply allow banks and financial institutions at risk of failing to take some of your deposits to bail themselves out.” - https://allegiancegold.com/is-your-money-safe-with-the-banks/#:~:text=As%20a%20response%20to%20the,Act%20was%20passed%20in%202010.&text=It%20will%20simply%20allow%20banks,deposits%20to%20bail%20themselves%20out.

Learn More About Arch Bishop Vigano - https://www.ncronline.org/news/parish/priests-parishes-share-vigan-s-letter-trump

Ann Vandersteel’s Trusted News Sources:
https://humanevents.com/
www.NaturalNews.com
www.EpochTimes.com
www.WesternJournal.com
www.BigLeaguePolitics.com
www.Tass.com
www.NationalFile.com

Find the Truth About COVID-19 and The Great Reset Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 41 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
Keywords
kim clementgeneral flynnclay clarkthrivetime showdonne clement
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