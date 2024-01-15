(Jan 15, 2024) Republican National Committee Chairmen and Treasurers have been flying to China to meet with officials in the Chinese Communist Party to discuss “campaign strategies” for over a decade.
Article by Natalie Winters: 'RNC Chairs, Treasurers Held Meetings With Chinese Communist Party Officials To Discuss ‘Campaign Strategy’ & China Policy.': https://warroom.org/rnc-chairs-treasurers-held-meetings-with-ccp-officials/
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v475k26-natalie-winters-exposes-rnc-collusion-with-the-chinese-communist-party..html
