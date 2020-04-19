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Romans 8:12-25 Secured
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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9 views • April 19, 2020
SECURED! All Who Accept the Gospel Have a Sure Hope For a Future as Children of God.

Chapters 1-4, The Sinfulness of Man – All Have Sinned

Chapters 5-7, The Merciful Work of Jesus in Providing Salvation for Sinners –
Christ’s Redeeming Work Provides A New Way of Life – Those That Choose To Die To Sin Through Christ Are Raised With Him To Walk a New and Better Path – Transformed Free To Serve a New Master Breaking the Chains of Our Former Master, Sin

BUT This Transformation Is a Process, A Journey Where the Battle Between the Flesh and the Spirit Will Continue Until We Cross Over to Eternality

BUT We Have Been Given the Power Over the Flesh Through Jesus That We May Live A Life Pleasing to God Bringing Honor and Glory to His Name

Chapter 8 – Because We Are Now Children of God We Are No Longer Under Condemnation/Penalty For Our Sins, Unlike Those That Are Still Slaves to the Flesh, and Sin With No Hope of Pleasing God Living Under the Penalty of Death. We No Longer Live in Fear For We Live Under the Grace of God Through Christ Jesus Living With the POWER of the Spirit To Live According to His Desires Giving Us Eternal Life!

We Live With HOPE For Today and Eternity Because of Our Relationship With Our Heavenly Father Knowing Nothing Can Separate Us From His Love. Thus We Are Secure In Him, Making Us Winners In This Life and In the Life To Come.

Thank You, Lord Jesus!
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