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DENNIS MORRISON'S THE TIME HOPPERS: TOBIAS' CHRISTMAS GIFT TO BABY JESUS
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2 views • December 21, 2019
I love this short story that I wrote for Sunday School and Children's Church a few years back. It became rather popular and was used by other teachers also. The Time Hoppers are characters from a series of fifty some stories I have written. In this one it is Christmas time and their dad, Professor Dan Collins is telling them a unique story of that night when our King, Jesus was born! I hope you will enjoy the story and share it with the children in your life! Merry Christmas!!!!!
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