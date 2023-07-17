Three Types of People in the World - Utilitarian Faction
There are three types of people in the world: 1) people who did not
take the shot 2) people who took the shot and regret it and 3) people
who took the shot and don't regret it... yet.
#utilitarianfaction #utilitarianparty #utilitarian #utility
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.