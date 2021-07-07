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DR. JOSÉ LUIS SEVILLANO TALKS ABOUT HOW HE REALIZED THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN 5G AND COVID WAVES
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320 views • July 07, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/5G-and-COVID-waves.html
One of the moments selected by Orwell City from the XXVIII Humanitarian Conference organized by COMUSAV and CONUVIVE in which La Quinta Columna was present, corresponds to very important information given by Dr. José Luis Sevillano.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
One of the moments selected by Orwell City from the XXVIII Humanitarian Conference organized by COMUSAV and CONUVIVE in which La Quinta Columna was present, corresponds to very important information given by Dr. José Luis Sevillano.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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