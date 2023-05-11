They are Spraying Us like BUGS (and how to stop it)

For more info on Save our Skies:
https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress....
Get tickets for Reinette's "Alaska Revisited" Show here:
https://alaskarevisited.ticketspice.c...
Then be sure to join me as I appear as a special guest with my own holistic M.D. Dr. Chari, along with her brother Deepak, of the Chari Center of Health. Click below for the Zoom Registration Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwk... I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10
✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
http://peggyhall.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.