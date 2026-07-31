Christ shall reward everyone according to their works

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





Revelation 20:12-13 says: 12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. 13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.





May your works be pure and holy and acceptable unto God.





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