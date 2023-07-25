[Bidan]'s Empire Of Lies

Hunter Biden Is A Foreign Agent
* Hunter’s life is one lie after another.
* As time passes, all the lies get exposed.
* Former CIA analyst John Kiriakou joins us to discuss the Biden criminal enterprise.
* The American people are being denied real accountability — which likely will never come.
* The only way this system is going to change is if politicians fear the people.
* This can happen if they believe they will lose their political power.
* Things may have to get much worse before they get better.
The Stew Peters Show | 25 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32c3om-former-cia-analyst-john-kiriakou-speaks-on-biden-family-crimes-hunter-biden.html
