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Live@5 with Matt Omerta 2/16/22
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20 views • February 16, 2022
Today on episode 206, Matt Omerta showcases a key aspect of GPRC restoration plan. Regenerative agriculture is today's focus! The Global Deep State has degraded the World's farmable grasslands but the G.P.R.C. has a 10 year plan which will fully regenerate the top soil through careful integration of our beloved livestock animals. Learn how GPRC plans on reviving our world's food source.
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