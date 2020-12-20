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Our USA Under Siege..Merry Christmas
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71 views • December 20, 2020
Too much is going wrong and it is all obviously is on purpose. We can no longer trust the FBI, CIA, Supreme Court, Department of Justice to protect our Constitutional Republic . Boni Driskill and I discuss all of it including the upcoming swearing in for President of the USA.
http://radiox2020.net
http://radiox2020.net
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