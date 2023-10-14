The Aftermath of an Israeli Air Force Massacre on a Convoy of Civilians Fleeing Gaza for the Southern Parts

Video of the aftermath of an Israeli Air Force Strike on a convoy of civilians fleeing Gaza for the southern parts was published.
Earlier posted scenes from one of the hospitals that received the victims.
70 people were killed.
They were doing as Netanyahu said to do.
