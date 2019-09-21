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Decentralized Identification on the Blockchain
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16 views • September 21, 2019
http://www.freedomworkshop.com/civic
Decentralized Identity is now on the blockchain. Blockchains are an amazing and very useful advancement for privacy and decentralized identity. One of the great ways that blockchains can be used is to prove that you are who you say you are without having to physically upload or even reveal your personal information. Decentralized ID ends the need to constantly upload your passport, drivers licence, birth certificate, documents containing your address or other sensitive information.
Decentralized Identity is now on the blockchain. Blockchains are an amazing and very useful advancement for privacy and decentralized identity. One of the great ways that blockchains can be used is to prove that you are who you say you are without having to physically upload or even reveal your personal information. Decentralized ID ends the need to constantly upload your passport, drivers licence, birth certificate, documents containing your address or other sensitive information.
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