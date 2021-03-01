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Message From The Lord Thru Edward Umling: "Deadly Wound Healed"!! More Puzzle Pieces Of How Things Will Unfold!!
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393 views • March 01, 2021
Deadly wound healed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-gKe18yX10
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary282021.pdf
Lindsey Graham Is All In on Trump
https://politicalwire.com/2021/02/21/lindsey-graham-is-all-in-on-trump/
Revelation 17:10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2017%3A10&;version=KJV
At CPAC, a golden image, a magic wand and reverence for Trump
https://bdnews24.com/world/americas/2021/03/01/at-cpac-a-golden-image-a-magic-wand-and-reverence-for-trump
Trump To Return To National Political Stage At CPAC | Sunday TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVxIuYtZpto
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-gKe18yX10
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary282021.pdf
Lindsey Graham Is All In on Trump
https://politicalwire.com/2021/02/21/lindsey-graham-is-all-in-on-trump/
Revelation 17:10
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2017%3A10&;version=KJV
At CPAC, a golden image, a magic wand and reverence for Trump
https://bdnews24.com/world/americas/2021/03/01/at-cpac-a-golden-image-a-magic-wand-and-reverence-for-trump
Trump To Return To National Political Stage At CPAC | Sunday TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVxIuYtZpto
_____________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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