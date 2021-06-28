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WINK - Service to Others & Animals - Communication From the Other Side, WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU DIE - JEDI UNDERGROUND BATTLE, Under the Lake Caverns in S. America - Steven D Kelley
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76 views • June 28, 2021
Help Wink, Steven D Kelley show June 24, 2021 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
Cats, Birds, Jesus, and death, and more. I want to use tonight's show to get help for this little guy, and shed more light on the great lessons of life.
Steven has fostered and adopted many injured, stray and unwanted animals over many years. To all that have listened or if you're an animal lover, please give with a kind heart, to help pay for Wink's costly surgery. Steven's PayPal account is, [email protected]. Please say the contribution is for friend or family. Thank you.
Instagram - https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight in the 4D. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can. Steven encourages every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute his content. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
Cats, Birds, Jesus, and death, and more. I want to use tonight's show to get help for this little guy, and shed more light on the great lessons of life.
Steven has fostered and adopted many injured, stray and unwanted animals over many years. To all that have listened or if you're an animal lover, please give with a kind heart, to help pay for Wink's costly surgery. Steven's PayPal account is, [email protected]. Please say the contribution is for friend or family. Thank you.
Instagram - https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight in the 4D. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can. Steven encourages every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute his content. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
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