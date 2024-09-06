Orwellian Multiculturalism Day - Police Called

Part 2 of 2. June 27, 2019 was Multiculturalism Day in Canada so I went to meet the crowd with a sign, "Multiculturalism is Wrong" and got some reactions! In Part 2 here, the police were called because people "didn't feel safe" and they "were uncomfortable" and they said I was "harassing them". Good fun with the lady organizer who tried to get me to leave!





The police arrived at minute 24:45 in the video.





Part 1 of 2 is, "Orwellian Mulriculrual Day Part 1" at https://old.bitchute.com/video/Vsa7BtEFAg1L/





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.





