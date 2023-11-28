Create New Account
'IT'S TIME TO STANDUP & FIGHT THESE EVIL BASTARDS NOW!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

HUMANITY BETTER GET THEIR HEAD OUT OF THEIR BACKSIDE AND FIGHT THESE EVIL BASTARDS NOW! WE'RE IN A WAR FOR OUR VERY LIVES NOW. THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES MURDERED MILLIONS OF HUMANS AND THE CIA MSM SATANIC MEDIA KEPT IT SECRET. ALL THE LEADERS OF THE WORLD TAKE ORDERS FOM SATAN. THEY'VE DECLARED ONLY 500 MILLION HUMANS ARE ALLOWED ON PLANET EARTH. THIS MEANS YOU AND I ARE TO BE SILENCED FOREVER. STOP WATCHING INSANE ENTERTAINMENT AND EXPOSE THESE EVIL BASTARDS. THE GALLOWS ARE WAITING FOR THE LEADERS OF THE WORLD AND THEIR HENCH MEN AND WOMEN. IF YOU DO NOTHING YOU'LL BE DEAD IN THE COMING MONTHS. THERE'S A WAR FOR HUMANITY AND YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY OR BE MURDERED...WAKEUP!

