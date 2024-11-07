BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPENING NOW | Jack Smith Ends Cases Against President Trump!
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 5 months ago

God is with us. Evil took a big defeat November 5th . This is a new Day Dawning!


Congratulations Patriots we did it! Trump wins the election.


It has been reported that the DOJ and Jack Smith will immediately end their cases against President Donald J. Trump.


Can’t go forward DOJ PL sitting pre can’t be prosecuted


On another Deep State front


MAHA


Big Pharma is in a state of panic along with Hollywood, music industry and the 500,000 that have been indicted that Dr Jan Halper Hayes of the DOD has reported .


Big Pharma, big food, Monsanto, Bayer are all in a state of panic. These people profit off of us being sick and Big Pharma funds the MSM which is also in a state of panic. I could go on and on.


I am well aware of all the chaos and attacks against we the people , this great land and President Trump but let’s take this moment for a brief victory lap.


Dark to light. Let the light shine. God is with us. Trump will be back in office and we will restore our constitutional Republic. This is a victory for mankind. We can now proceed with the much needed course correction beginning here at home then all across this world.


SUMMARY


Be sure to follow our 5 independent wartime correspondents daily war intel updates 1-3 minute sound bites watch my 40KFTV and JJ shows and explore the wealth of real time and critical content at SIUU.COM


Remain informed, empowered and connected through the changes and challenges that lie ahead and to help us to help others as we restore the republic and create a new civilization, One that God intended for us all.


CLOSING


Nothing can stop what’s coming

Stay safe

This is Happening Now!


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Keywords
happening nowtrump winsgods planstay informeddark to lightglobal changecourse correctiondeep state panicgods victorynew dawnevil defeatedmsm panicwartime correspondentsdoj cases droppedpatriots celebratemaha movementbig pharma panicmonsanto bayerconstitutional republic restoredvictory for mankindsiuucomreal-time intelempowered americahope and unitynothing can stop this
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy