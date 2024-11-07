HAPPENING NOW | Jack Smith Ends Cases Against President Trump!

God is with us. Evil took a big defeat November 5th . This is a new Day Dawning!





Congratulations Patriots we did it! Trump wins the election.





It has been reported that the DOJ and Jack Smith will immediately end their cases against President Donald J. Trump.





Can’t go forward DOJ PL sitting pre can’t be prosecuted





On another Deep State front





MAHA





Big Pharma is in a state of panic along with Hollywood, music industry and the 500,000 that have been indicted that Dr Jan Halper Hayes of the DOD has reported .





Big Pharma, big food, Monsanto, Bayer are all in a state of panic. These people profit off of us being sick and Big Pharma funds the MSM which is also in a state of panic. I could go on and on.





I am well aware of all the chaos and attacks against we the people , this great land and President Trump but let’s take this moment for a brief victory lap.





Dark to light. Let the light shine. God is with us. Trump will be back in office and we will restore our constitutional Republic. This is a victory for mankind. We can now proceed with the much needed course correction beginning here at home then all across this world.





SUMMARY





Be sure to follow our 5 independent wartime correspondents daily war intel updates 1-3 minute sound bites watch my 40KFTV and JJ shows and explore the wealth of real time and critical content at SIUU.COM





Remain informed, empowered and connected through the changes and challenges that lie ahead and to help us to help others as we restore the republic and create a new civilization, One that God intended for us all.





CLOSING





Nothing can stop what’s coming

Stay safe

This is Happening Now!





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com





Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc



